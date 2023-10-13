News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run 2023: Hour by hour forecast of weather for Sunday's races

Runners taking part in the Great South Run on Sunday can expect cooler temperatures – but the sun will be out, according to a Met Office forecast.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
The Great South Run is a huge annual event taking place over Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday the main race starts at 10am before the different sections begin at intervals with the pink wave the last group to start at 11.17am.

The weather for Sunday from 9am will be sunny with a temperature of 7C.

By the start of the first race at 10am the weather will still be sunny with a temperature of 8C.

At 11am the weather remains sunny with a 9C temperature.

At midday it will be 10C and sunny and by 1pm it will be sunny with a temperature of 11C.

The temperature will peak at 12C by 3pm.

The Met Office, in a statement on its website, said of Sunday’s weather: “Perhaps a little patchy cloud at times, but generally it will be a dry and sunny day. Feeling colder, with temperatures below average leading onto another cold night. Maximum temperature 12 °C.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible."

