Great South Run 2023: Two friends taking part in run to raise awareness for Sands United FC Solent
Two footballing teammates will be taking part in AJ Bell’s 2023 Great South Run to raise awareness and funds for their club, Sands United FC Solent.
The club offers a unique refuge for dads and other bereaved family members, who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.
42-year-old Nick Lang, from Waterlooville, founded Sands United FC Solent in 2019 - three years after his own daughter, Evalyn, was stillborn.
He will be running alongside Joe Maharg, 32, who joined the club in 2020, after the loss of his son, Solomon.
The club creates a safe space where its players can come together through football and enter a community of mutual support.
Nick and Joe will be running with empty prams to raise awareness regarding baby loss.
Nick said: “This for too long has been a very taboo subject in society and for dads and male family members, a subject that they have often found too hard to discuss with peers. In many cases, this leads to mental health issues, relationship breakdowns and forms of social anxieties.
"Ultimately we are doing this to try and help families know that they do not need to suffer the loss of a baby alone and that there is a huge support network here waiting to help if we can.
“Having attended last year as a spectator, I really loved the atmosphere and last year’s runners really inspired me to do it again, so I signed up as soon as I got home that evening.”