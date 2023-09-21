Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club offers a unique refuge for dads and other bereaved family members, who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Two friends will be running the Great South Run to raise awareness and funds for Sands United FC Solent. Pictured: Nick Lang and Joe Maharg

He will be running alongside Joe Maharg, 32, who joined the club in 2020, after the loss of his son, Solomon.

The club creates a safe space where its players can come together through football and enter a community of mutual support.

Nick and Joe will be running with empty prams to raise awareness regarding baby loss.

Nick said: “This for too long has been a very taboo subject in society and for dads and male family members, a subject that they have often found too hard to discuss with peers. In many cases, this leads to mental health issues, relationship breakdowns and forms of social anxieties.

"Ultimately we are doing this to try and help families know that they do not need to suffer the loss of a baby alone and that there is a huge support network here waiting to help if we can.