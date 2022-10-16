Carlo Van Leeuwen, 41 from Southampton, got into character as the Cookie Monster for the 2022 Great South Run. Picture: David George

Carlo Van Leeuwen from Southampton took part in the race to raise both money and awareness for the Ian Pratt Motor Neurone Disease Foundation, after tragically losing his father to the disease 10 years ago.

Cor Van Leeuwen was diagnosed in 2011 and died the following year.

Carlo, 41, said: ‘With it being 10 years since my father passed away, I wanted to do something in his memory and settled on doing a one-off marathon.

‘My running hasn’t been the best this year but this was such a big occasion – and it was lovely to have such a nice day and a great crowd as well.

‘I felt quite emotional when I reached the finish line, to know that this was all over.’