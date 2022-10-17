Caroline Jordan, 41, has run the Great South Run every year since 2014 to help raise awareness for the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, Sands, after her daughter died at 38 weeks.

She said: ‘I lost my daughter in 2014, she was born sleeping so I try and run every year in her memory.

Caroline Jordan has taken part in the Great South Run in memory of her daughter who died in 2014.

‘I had my nursery ready, I was 38 weeks pregnant and I just thought I was safe.

‘We should be talking about these things.’

Caroline has raised money for the charity in previous years, but due to injury, she nearly did not take part in this year’s run.

At the last minute, she decided to do it for her daughter, and continue to raise awareness.

