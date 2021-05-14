Popular beaches at Hayling Island and West Wittering celebrate after being given the Blue Flag award

The popular beaches are among 76 others to receive the prestigious award across England.

It means the country now has more Blue Flag beaches than Brazil, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel, Malta, Mexico or South Africa.

The awards show there is an increasing safety and cleanliness standards for water quality and the environment in England - in 2019 there were 71.

West Wittering beach Photo by Derek Martin

The south west has the most winners with 33 Blue Flag beaches across Cornwall and Devon.

With more UK holidays than ever this year, due to uncertainty over holidays abroad, it comes as a welcome boost for families wanting a clean beach for a holiday at home.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: ‘This year, more than ever, we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after all the stresses and strains of the past year.

‘Whether it’s camping in Cornwall, renting a cottage in North Yorkshire or simply having a day out at the seaside in Sussex, a fantastic beach is an essential part of a holiday for so many of us.

‘Last year, due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate all the great award-winning beaches around the coast so this year we are delighted to have even more winners than we did in 2019, thanks to the incredible work of the teams around the country that make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.

‘From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of these awards.