Clarins has been added to the popular retail destination’s line-up.

The 1,403 sqft store is located on Marlborough Avenue, opposite The Body Shop, after opening on Monday.

Gunwharf Quays Picture: Sarah Standing (190922-3614)

Alongside stocking a range of skin care, make-up and wellbeing products for both men and women, the new store offers nine different complimentary Express Skin Services. These include mini-facials, personalised skin consultations, 15-minute makeup looks, and hand and arm massages, as well as limited edition seasonal treatments.

The experience-led store also has an in-store beauty packaging recycle station, and a beauty ‘pick and mix’.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to be expanding our luxury skincare and beauty offering with the addition of Clarins, which is named the UK’s No1 prestige skincare brand. When our guests visit the new store, we recommend treating themselves to one of the Express Skin Services, for a complete moment of calm to destress and unwind whilst they shop.’

Mandy Chamberlain, commercial director of the Independent Division, Clarins UK, added: ‘We are delighted to have opened at Gunwharf Quays and to have the Clarins brand reach a new audience. Gunwharf Quays is a key shopping and leisure destination, and we are delighted to be able to showcase the best that Clarins has to offer to guests.’

From October 6-26, the Clarins store will be offering a gift-with-purchase worth £46 when customers spend £100 on products. The gift is provided in a feed charity pouch, and for each feed pouch offered in this time Clarins will provide seven meals to children in need globally.

The gift will include moisture rich body lotion (100ml), super cleansing oil (50ml), hand and nail treatment cream (50ml), lip comfort oil in honey (1.4ml), and SOS hydra refreshing mask (15ml).

In Paris, 1954, Jacques Courtin-Clarins opened his first Clarins Institute with the pioneering belief that well-being and happiness were inextricably linked to beauty. Almost 70 years later, that belief is still at the core of the brand, whether that be through their iconic, skin care, their plant-enriched make-up or their results-driven professional treatments.

For opening hours and more information visit gunwharf-quays.com/

