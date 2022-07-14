Hampshire border collie Zak who saved four lives during 300 search and rescue missions is honoured

Vet charity The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals awarded the dogs its PDSA Order of Merit at a ceremony at east London’s Honourable Artillery Company on Thursday.

The five dogs, including Hampshire Search & Rescue volunteer Zak and Europe’s first justice facility dog Oliver, were celebrated at a day-long event.

Zak, 14, a border collie with owner Kevin Saunders and wearing his PDSA Order of Merit medal at an awards ceremony at Armoury House, London Picture: PDSA/PA Wire

Oliver, six, is a trailblazer in providing support and comfort to victims of crime, often sitting alongside children while they report an offence to police or give evidence in court.

PTSD assistance dog Jerry and police dog Dexter were also celebrated after years of crucial support and devotion.

Kevin Saunders, 40, is a volunteer at Hampshire Search & Rescue and nominated his colleague and pet, 14-year-old border collie Zak.

‘Eleven years ago (on Wednesday) he found his first missing person and saved a life,’ Mr Saunders, from Southampton, told PA.

‘The gentleman had been missing for about three days, we were tasked to a certain area… and he found him in the evening of that day and got him back to his loved ones.

‘He thoroughly deserves it, he is a hero dog in many ways and he’s been my partner for all those years… I’m so so proud of him. He deserves everything.’

Before retiring in 2020, Zak had been on over 300 missions and saved four lives.

‘He’s still got an amazing nose on him and still can sniff anything out – sausages around the house aren’t a problem.’

Also honoured was 10-year-old cocker spaniel Clive who is a medical alert assistance dog for his owner, Michelle Sutherland.

Ms Sutherland lives with Addison’s disease, a condition where adrenal glands – which produce a natural survival hormone called cortisol – have self-destroyed, meaning her body cannot cope with stress.

After starting his life as a family pet, they soon realised Clive could detect when Ms Sutherland’s cortisol levels were low and alert her to take medication.

‘There’s not a day goes by where he doesn’t alert (me) – that’s the potential to save my life every single day and there’s probably no shadow without that I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for Clive,” the 34-year-old from Hull said.

‘Going from being stuck in my own house, the fear of losing consciousness and passing out and people avoiding you, to silly things like going to the shop and buying a bottle of milk.

‘Then gaining that trust and learning to grow with Clive… We do everything together.’

Vet nurse Nina Downing added: ‘The PDSA Order of Merit is an award that is given to dogs, cats, horses or any animal that represents the human-animal bond and shows how strong it is and it’s a unique award.

“We love the award ceremonies because these dogs or the horses, these recipients don’t know they’re doing an amazing job.