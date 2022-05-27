Hampshire bus company slashes group ticket prices for half-term and jubilee

A BUS company has slashed the price of bus tickets for the half-term holidays and platinum jubilee.

By David George
Friday, 27th May 2022, 6:23 pm
First Bus has cut group day ticket prices across Hampshire
First Bus, which runs services across Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, has reduced the price of group day tickets between May 28 and June 5 – which cover travel for five passengers.

The Portsmouth group day ticket has gone from £9 to £8 and the Hampshire group day ticket from £16 to £14.

David Garney, First Bus Hampshire Dorset and Berkshire’s marketing manager, said: ‘We want to help people get out and enjoy what will be a unique week, combining half-term and the jubilee bank holidays.

‘Whether it’s for parties, family days out or picnics in the country, our buses offer an easy, fun and affordable way to get around.’

The Hampshire ticket is also available for purchase via the First Bus app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

