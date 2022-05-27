Hampshire bus company slashes group ticket prices for half-term and jubilee

First Bus has cut group day ticket prices across Hampshire

First Bus, which runs services across Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, has reduced the price of group day tickets between May 28 and June 5 – which cover travel for five passengers.

The Portsmouth group day ticket has gone from £9 to £8 and the Hampshire group day ticket from £16 to £14.

David Garney, First Bus Hampshire Dorset and Berkshire’s marketing manager, said: ‘We want to help people get out and enjoy what will be a unique week, combining half-term and the jubilee bank holidays.

‘Whether it’s for parties, family days out or picnics in the country, our buses offer an easy, fun and affordable way to get around.’