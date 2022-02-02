Captain Othello Ghoshroy was found dead at the flat where he lived in Maritime Chambers, Canute Road, Southampton.

The 47-year-old, who had previously worked for the Carnival Cruise Line for 20 years and most recently for the Seabourn brand, was found after his ex-wife had alerted police after he failed to answer phone calls on January 23 when he is thought to have died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A library image of the coroner's court - in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire

He had died from toxicity caused by a chemical product he had bought online on Amazon 10 days before his death.

The inquest heard that Capt Ghoshroy had been in contact with his GP in recent years expressing ‘acute distress’ at the break-up of his marriage which had led to his wife and their two daughters staying in the family home in the New Forest while he moved into the Southampton flat.

GP Will Howard told the hearing that although Capt Ghoshroy had expressed his upset at the end of the relationship, he had only rated him as of ‘moderate risk’ of suicide because he had not expressed suicidal thoughts.

He said that Capt Ghoshroy had expressed fears that he would ‘go bankrupt and go to prison’ because he would not be able to financially support his children but he later said his situation had improved after finding a new job.

Capt Ghoshroy’s ex-wife Celia told the hearing that the break-up came after ‘his behaviour had become increasingly intolerable’ and he would lose his temper with her.

She said that he had previously made suicide attempts and had made threats to take his life or to disappear.

Recording a verdict that Capt Ghoshroy died of ‘suicide while suffering from anxiety and distress’, coroner Chris Wilkinson said: ‘He was an outgoing fun-loving individual who was very dedicated to his career and to his work, he very much enjoyed his time on ships.

‘We also know he was very dedicated to his family, he was trying in his own way to do his best but how he presented at home was very different to how he was at work.’

He added: ‘He considered his situation to be very difficult, he was facing emotional distress of his marriage breakdown and financial distress of meeting that settlement as well as losing his job.

‘It was a perfect storm of events that he didn’t see a way out of.’

Those feeling suicidal or in need of support can call the 116 123.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron