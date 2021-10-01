Hampshire County Council will be lifting the one visit per week limit for residents taking waste to one of the county’s 24 recycling centres.

The new arrangement will be effective from Monday.

There will be no limit on the number of bookings per week, which can be made and cancelled on the county council’s website.

Loaded cars queuing for Bishop's Waltham Household Waste and Recycling Centre on the day it reopened in May.

The council has decided to lift restrictions as the pandemic begins to ease and demand for site visits begins to reduce, according to Councillor Rob Humby, the county council’s deputy leader and executive lead member for economy, transport and environment.

Cllr Humby said: ‘We have listened to residents and believe that now we are further into the pandemic recovery phase, and entering a time of year when, historically, demand for site visits starts to reduce, the time is now right to increase opportunities to access household waste recycling centres.

‘I am pleased to confirm that from 4 October, residents will no longer be limited to one visit per week. While the requirement to book visits online will remain in place for, at least, the time being, residents will be able to book visits to suit their needs.

‘I would ask residents to make the most of each visit and separate out items for reuse and recycling to help us reduce the amount of waste that has to be disposed of.

‘By making this move now, as we are about to enter winter operating hours, we can ensure that the demand during reduced opening times, can be met.’

Bookings can be made here hants.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling/recyclingcentres/book-appointment

In Portsmouth, residents must have an appointment to go to the Paulsgrove tip at Port Solent. At the moment up to three trips can be booked a week, with a maximum of two a day.

