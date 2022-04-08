Hampshire crews called to tackle 2 open fires in Waterlooville and Bordon

CREWS from across Hampshire were called to tackle two open fires on the same night.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 8th April 2022, 7:48 am

Fire control received multiple calls about a fire in the open in Waterlooville on April 5.

Crews from Waterlooville, Cosham and Havant were called to Darnel Road at 5.39pm to deal with a fire involving an area of gorse and fencing.

Read More

Read More
Gambling-addicted Portsmouth GP is struck off after stealing more than £1m of NH...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters tackling an open fire in Bordon on April 5, 2022

Two hose reels were used to stop the fire from spreading and it was put out by 6.24pm.

Meanwhile firefighters from Bordon were later called to an area of Hogmoor Inclosure after a member of the public spotted a fire.

The crew found three areas of fire and used beaters and a knapsack sprayer to surround and control the incidents.

HampshireWaterloovilleHavant