Hampshire crews called to tackle 2 open fires in Waterlooville and Bordon

Fire control received multiple calls about a fire in the open in Waterlooville on April 5.

Crews from Waterlooville, Cosham and Havant were called to Darnel Road at 5.39pm to deal with a fire involving an area of gorse and fencing.

Firefighters tackling an open fire in Bordon on April 5, 2022

Two hose reels were used to stop the fire from spreading and it was put out by 6.24pm.

Meanwhile firefighters from Bordon were later called to an area of Hogmoor Inclosure after a member of the public spotted a fire.