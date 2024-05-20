Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from two Hampshire fire stations rushed to extinguish a burning shed after reports of smoke seen blowing across a busy motorway.

As previously reported, drivers on the M27, near junction 9 in the Park Gate area, were delayed when one lane was blocked at around 2.45pm due to “smoke blowing across the carriageway.” It transpired that the smoke was from a derelict building fire in Swanwick, near Whiteley.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At around 2pm on Saturday (May 18), firefighters from Fareham and Hightown responded to a fire in a derelict building on Botley Road in Swanwick following reports of smoke visible from the M27. Equipped with breathing apparatus, crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames that engulfed the disused shed. HIWFRS left the scene shortly after 3:30 pm.”

