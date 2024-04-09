Hayling Island Coastguard help rescue 120 people, dogs, cats and tortoise from Medmerry Holiday Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to the Medmerry Holiday Park, Chichester, at 1.30am on Tuesday, April 9. With flooding across the region, it was the culmination of a busy night for the Hayling Island team with a major incident declared at the West Sussex site as waters rose to chest high levels. Around 120 people were evacuated alongside their pets, with one person requiring hospital assistance.
A Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said via Facebook: “What an evening for our team here on Hayling and the rest of teams across the south coast. Incident after Incident until around 1.30am, where we were all called to assist a major declared incident over in Medmerry Holiday Park.
“Around 120 people, dogs, cats and even a tortoise was rescued from their homes/holiday accommodation in more than chest deep water and taken to safe higher ground. Amazingly only 1 person needed hospital assistance.
“This incident shows what great assets we have available and how we work as part of a close knit team - including South East Ambulances / various Fire Brigades / Police & HART teams, and not forgetting all the other HM Coastguard teams from around the region.”
The Hayling Island team were onsite for around seven hours with the team returning to their base at 08.45am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.