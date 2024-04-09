Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to the Medmerry Holiday Park, Chichester, at 1.30am on Tuesday, April 9. With flooding across the region, it was the culmination of a busy night for the Hayling Island team with a major incident declared at the West Sussex site as waters rose to chest high levels. Around 120 people were evacuated alongside their pets, with one person requiring hospital assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said via Facebook: “What an evening for our team here on Hayling and the rest of teams across the south coast. Incident after Incident until around 1.30am, where we were all called to assist a major declared incident over in Medmerry Holiday Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Around 120 people, dogs, cats and even a tortoise was rescued from their homes/holiday accommodation in more than chest deep water and taken to safe higher ground. Amazingly only 1 person needed hospital assistance.

“This incident shows what great assets we have available and how we work as part of a close knit team - including South East Ambulances / various Fire Brigades / Police & HART teams, and not forgetting all the other HM Coastguard teams from around the region.”