Old Portsmouth and other parts of the city and Hampshire were hit with hazardous conditions. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ferocious gusts yesterday.

Gales caused waves to leap over the sea defences and spread across the streets. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings and alerts across the Portsmouth area, with the “highest ever recorded” tide being measures in Old Portsmouth.

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

The weather warning is no longer in place - due to end at 9am - with wind speeds gradually decreasing throughout the day. BBC Weather said today will become “very windy” and see cooler temperatures.

They added: “It will be cloudy with mostly patchy light rain. It will turn dry and largely clear by the evening. During the early hours, patchy cloud will move in from the southwest. Patchy hill fog can also develop in places.”

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth, as reported by The Met Office

11am - 9C - Cloudy - 10 per cent change of rain - 37mph winds

12pm - 10C - Cloudy - 10 per cent change of rain - 39mph winds

1pm - 11C - Cloudy - 10 per cent change of rain - 38mph winds

2pm - 12C - Cloudy - below 5 per cent change of rain - 38mph winds

3pm - 12C - Cloudy - 10 per cent change of rain - 34mph winds

4pm - 12C - Cloudy - 10 per cent change of rain - 34mph winds

5pm - 12C - Sunny Intervals - below 5 per cent change of rain - 33mph winds

6pm - 11C - Sunny Intervals - below 5 per cent change of rain - 33mph winds

7pm - 11C - Sunny - below 5 per cent change of rain - 30mph winds

8pm - 10C - Clear - below 5 per cent change of rain - 28mph winds

9pm - 10C - Clear - below 5 per cent change of rain - 27mph winds

10pm - 9C - Clear - below 5 per cent change of rain - 25mph winds