Hampshire libraries to celebrate Loneliness Awareness Week with variety of workshops and activities

To celebrate Loneliness Awareness Week Hampshire County Council is encouraging residents to get involved in a range of activities where people can meet up, learn new skills and boost wellbeing.

These activities include The Digital Readers Book Club, a group which provides an e-book each month to discuss with members, art class mindful mark making at Fareham Library as well as online courses like Positive Parenting and a make a felted badger textiles class at Portchester Library.

A digital photography workshop for beginners at Waterlooville Library, online mindfulness class and a Makaton class at Gosport Discovery Centre are also included.

FAREHAM LIBRARY PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS (061833-99)

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, executive lead member for Recreation, Heritage and Rural Affairs, said: ‘Libraries are about so much more than borrowing books.

‘Our libraries offer a community hub, where people can meet others, relax, or learn in a safe and welcoming environment.

‘There is a wide variety of activities available for people of all ages many of which are completely free.’

Libraries in the area are also hosting events where Ukrainians can meet for a friendly chat and find out about library services.

Cllr Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council’s executive lead member for Adult Services and Public Health, added: ‘Loneliness is an important issue that can affect both mental as well as physical health, and affects people of all ages. Being able to connect with others can help enormously and our libraries offer a fantastic way to do this.’