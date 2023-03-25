Hampshire man, 63, with Mohawk style hair and camouflage top has been found
A man with Mohawk style hair and a camouflage top in red, white and pink has been found.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST
Police appealed to the public to find David Gray from Camberley. The 63-year-old was last seen at around 4.15am on Saturday morning at Russell Court. But police have today confirmed David has been safely found.
READ NOW: Meat thieves on run
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories throughout the day.