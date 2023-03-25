News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Hampshire man, 63, with Mohawk style hair and camouflage top has been found

A man with Mohawk style hair and a camouflage top in red, white and pink has been found.

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST

Police appealed to the public to find David Gray from Camberley. The 63-year-old was last seen at around 4.15am on Saturday morning at Russell Court. But police have today confirmed David has been safely found.

READ NOW: Meat thieves on run

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Police Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories throughout the day.

SEE ALSO: Morning street brawl

HampshireDavid GrayPolicePompey