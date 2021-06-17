Hampshire man who went missing from Southampton hospital found

Liam Hopkins, from Chawton near Alton, was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital at around 8.45am yesterday (June 16).

The 36-year-old has since been found following a public appeal from Hampshire police.

Credit: Habibur Rahman

Members of the public were asked to dial 101 if they had seen Liam or had any information on where he might be.

In an emergency Hampshire residents are reminded to always call 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron