Hampshire man who went missing from Southampton hospital found
A HAMPSHIRE man who went missing from a Southampton hospital has now been found.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:53 am
Liam Hopkins, from Chawton near Alton, was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital at around 8.45am yesterday (June 16).
The 36-year-old has since been found following a public appeal from Hampshire police.
Members of the public were asked to dial 101 if they had seen Liam or had any information on where he might be.
