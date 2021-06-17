Hampshire man who went missing from Southampton hospital found

A HAMPSHIRE man who went missing from a Southampton hospital has now been found.

By Fiona Callingham
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:53 am

Liam Hopkins, from Chawton near Alton, was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital at around 8.45am yesterday (June 16).

The 36-year-old has since been found following a public appeal from Hampshire police.

Read More

Read More
Sister of murdered Leigh Park dad George Allison says thank you for 'love and su...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Credit: Habibur Rahman

Members of the public were asked to dial 101 if they had seen Liam or had any information on where he might be.

In an emergency Hampshire residents are reminded to always call 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

SouthamptonHampshire