Portsea Pantry started welcoming visitors on Tuesday.

Volunteers at the site in the John Pounds Centre, Portsea, is offering groceries for a nominal fee to families – for those looking to fill their fridges and cupboards.

Portsea Pantry. Pictured from L to R: Gina Perryman, Tracy Perryman, Rita Scotney, June Hocking, Brenda Tregarthen and Helen Ebdon.

Brenda Tregarthen, Chair of Portsea Action Group said: ‘Pantries can offer food for a fraction of supermarket prices and shoppers have choice over their purchases. It also helps with food waste.

‘So far the response from the community has been very positive. We’re grateful to all of the organisations who have helped us along the way, including the League of Friends.

‘We’re always looking for more volunteers to step forward and would also like to hear from any individual or organisation who would like to donate food.’

For a weekly subscription of £4, members of the centre can purchase a weekly food shop.

This includes fresh fruit and vegetables and tasty treats as well as frozen, chilled and tinned goods.

The scheme is a joint initiative between the Portsea Action Group and the John Pounds Centre, which has been supported by HIVE Portsmouth, Southern Co-op, VIVID Plus, and the Portsmouth and South East Hampshire Partnership.

The pantry is based in the library space of the John Pounds Centre, courtesy of Portsmouth City Council.

Membership is available to anyone who is living in the PO1 3 postcode.

It is free to become a member, but requires proof of address.