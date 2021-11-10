Hampshire police arrest two men following burglary in Gosport and arson attack that destroyed several vehicles in Burridge

POLICE have arrested two wanted men in Gosport over a burglary and an arson attack that saw two vans and a boat desyroyed in a blaze.

It comes after officers were called after an address in Rowner was burgled on November 5.

Four days later police were called to an industrial premises off Botley Road, Burridge, after a fire destroyed two vans and a boat.

Police have arrested two men from Gosport on suspicion of burglary and arson. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Two men from Gosport have now been arrested in connection with the incidents.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson today.

‘They both currently remain in custody.’

