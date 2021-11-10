It comes after officers were called after an address in Rowner was burgled on November 5.

Four days later police were called to an industrial premises off Botley Road, Burridge, after a fire destroyed two vans and a boat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested two men from Gosport on suspicion of burglary and arson. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Two men from Gosport have now been arrested in connection with the incidents.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson today.

‘They both currently remain in custody.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron