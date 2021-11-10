Hampshire police arrest two men following burglary in Gosport and arson attack that destroyed several vehicles in Burridge
POLICE have arrested two wanted men in Gosport over a burglary and an arson attack that saw two vans and a boat desyroyed in a blaze.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021
Updated
Thursday, 11th November 2021
It comes after officers were called after an address in Rowner was burgled on November 5.
Four days later police were called to an industrial premises off Botley Road, Burridge, after a fire destroyed two vans and a boat.
Two men from Gosport have now been arrested in connection with the incidents.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson today.
‘They both currently remain in custody.’