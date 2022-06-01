The famous RAF aircrafts are taking part in a fly-past tomorrow as part of the celebrations.

According to Military Airshows, the Red Arrows will be passing over northern Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Arrows. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you are hoping to get a glimpse of the famous planes, here’s all you need to know:

Where can you see Red Arrows in Hampshire?

The Red Arrows will be flying over the northern parts of the county..

Including Farnborough, Basingstoke and Aldershot.

The route goes as far south as Alton, according to Military Airshows.

They are not expected to fly over Portsmouth or any of the towns in our area.

What time can you see the Red Arrows in Hampshire?

The Red Arrows will set off from East Anglia at approximately 11.45am.

The route will see them fly down the east coast, over Essex and into central London.

After that they will head down to Hampshire.

It is expected they will fly over our county between 12.50pm and 1.30pm.