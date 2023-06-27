The police and medical experts are growing increasingly worried about the welfare of a mother and a child after the discovery on June 21 in the Holly Brook Park area, Southampton. The placenta was found by members of the public and forensic investigations have confirmed that it is human.

Since the report came in, the police’s priority has been to find the mother who has recently given birth to ensure that she gets the urgent medical care and support that she and her baby will desperately need.

Emma Northover, Director of Midwifery at University Hospital Southampton (UHS), said: ‘We are all worried about you and we want you to get the midwifery support that you may need.

‘If you have given birth unattended, without the overview of a midwife, you may be in pain, you may be suffering from bleeding or an infection which could be potentially life threatening if left untreated. It’s important that your baby is also checked over to ensure that everything is ok and that they don’t need any input from the hospital team.

‘If you’re not sure where to go please come to see us at Princess Anne Hospital so we can take care of you. Alternatively you can walk in to any hospital, GP or walk-in centre.’

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘We don’t know what you have been through, however we expect that this must be a really distressing time for you if you have gone through this birth alone.

‘We remain keen to speak to anyone who has concerns for someone they know who has been pregnant or recently given birth. Your information could be the key to making sure this mother and child get the help they so desperately need.

‘If you’ve had concerns for a friend or loved one in relation to pregnancy, please let us know. You can speak to us completely anonymously if you wish.’

If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101 quiting Operation Holdo or the reference number 44230246419.

