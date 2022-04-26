It has been almost a year since the passing of Mick Hansford, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour just before the pandemic hit, meaning that he lost valuable time with his family.

Although he recovered from Covid, sadly Mick passed away in May last year, shortly before his 60th birthday - and tragically before he got to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Hilsea resident Mick was a big Pompey supporter and a season ticket holder in the north lower stand for many years.

Mick and his family.

Husband to Jackie, Mick has five children and four grandchildren.

Before his health declined, Mick started a 26.2 miles marathon walk in support of The Brain Tumour Charity, which he could not complete on his own due to his own personal battle against his tumour.

Now, his loved ones are setting out to complete the trek on his behalf on May 14, one year and one day after Mick’s passing.

Mick's family and friends are set to take on a fundraising walk in his memory. From left: Mick Hansford, Steve Stanhope, and Mick's other friend Andy Dunn.

Around 10 to 15 people are planning to take part.

Friend Steve Stanhope, says that completing the marathon meant a lot to Mick, and that he hoped that it would help the lives of others affected by the disease.

Steve says that it was the idea of their mutual friend and co-organiser of the event, Andy Dunn, to arrange the walk in Mick’s memory.

It ‘seemed a very fitting homage’ to their friend, said Steve, as well as offering ‘a chance to help others in Mick’s name and continue to raise awareness and funds for a noble cause.

‘Walk for Mick.’

So with the blessing of Jackie Hansford - Mick’s wife - Steve, Andy, and all who wish to get involved will walk for 26.2 miles to help Mick finish his marathon.

This should take between eight to nine hours, although anyone who wishes to participate and walk any shorter distance is welcome to do so.

Event dates can be found at facebook.com/events/5072185122841013.

The trekkers hope to raise between £200 and £500 for the charity in Mick’s memory.