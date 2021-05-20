Hampshire pubs close their doors as procession arrives for cancelled Wickham Horse Fair

Wickham Horse Fair is not going ahead this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But today, roads around Wickham have been closed to motorists and pubs have closed their doors.

The Hampshire Bowman in Bishop’s Waltham is one of the pubs that closed, following ‘intelligence from other pubs and police’.

In a message seen by The News, organisers of the fair have said that while there is no funfair or stalls, a few people have taken horses down today regardless.

The Wickham in Hampshire page on Facebook said: ‘There will be a token appearance by one or two horses together with a small stall to maintain the tradition.

‘Wickham Square will be open for car parking as usual.

Police patrolled Wickham Square last year, when the event was also cancelled due to Covid-19. Picture: Sarah Standing (200520-2317)

‘Signage has been placed on all main routes into Wickham to advise that the event has been cancelled.

‘There has been full liaison with the travelling community regarding the cancellation.’

The A32 is closed in both directions between the Shell garage roundabout and St Nicholas Church.

