Hampshire Street Food’s Big Eat festival to return in 2023 after successful first year

Nearly 8,000 foodie-fanatics descended on Royal Victoria Country Park at Netley earlier this month to indulge in some of the county’s finest street food.

A panel of expert judges including MasterChef semi-finalist Luke Bryan, from Gosport, Love Southsea co-founder Lulu Whitmore, Britain’s Best Home Cook quarter finalist Katie Davies and ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish Susie Carter determined this year’s winners of the Hampshire Street Food Awards.

Event organiser Jeremy Gaskin, from Gosport, said: ‘The Big Eat was an absolutely fantastic event, it couldn’t have gone better.

Hampshire Street Foods Big Eat festival at the Royal Victoria Country Park at Netley, June 2022

‘I was thrilled with the number of people that came along, showed their support and tucked in to some great food.

‘A huge thank you goes out to all of the vendors that pitched up and of course the team behind the Big Eat.

‘We are yet to confirm the date for next year but the Big Eat will definitely be back, even bigger and better.’

Jeremy Gaskin, founder of the Hampshire Street Food Awards

Jeremy set up the Hampshire Street Food Awards in 2019 with the goal to celebrate the hard work that goes on in the county’s scene.

The awards cover 18 categories from the best in desserts, to vegan cuisine, community contribution, fan favourite and many more.

A presentation evening for the winners is due to be held at Outside-In Food Court in Portsmouth on July 5.

All profits from the event were donated to four local charities, Hounds Basic Food Bank, Motiv8 Life Chances for young people, Music:Fusion and Tonic Music for Mental Health.