Hampshire traffic delays as vehicle fire blocks M27 motorway in Nursling near Southampton
Drivers are facing delays this afternoon after a vehicle fire which blocked part of a Hampshire motorway.
The incident saw one lane of the M27 westrbound blocked near Junction 3 in the Nursling area, delaying motorists leaving on the exit ramp.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reported: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED at J3/#M271 due to a vehicle fire, delays on approach.”
All lanes have since been cleared and delays are easing in the area. You stay up to date by checking the AA’s live traffic map here.
