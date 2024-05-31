Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth is set to take centre stage for the 80th anniversary of D-Day - this is how the commemorative events will affect motorists in the area.

As previously reported, Portsmouth is at the centre of the UK’s commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on Wednesday, June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening. The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans, musical performances by a military orchestra, appearences from King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales, and much more.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: “We’re proud that Portsmouth has been chosen for the national D-Day 80 commemorative events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been working in partnership with the MOD, the police, and other stakeholders to ensure the D-Day 80 commemorations in the city run smoothly, securely, and safely. To do this, it’s necessary to close some roads and car parks, and we apologise for any disruption caused to our residents.”

Portsmouth City Council has informed local people that in the run up to the event, on-street parking will be unavailable in nearby roads.

Parking on the following roads from 8am on Monday 3 June will result in the vehicle being removed and the owner receiving a Penalty Charge Notice

From 8am on Monday 3 June, on-street parking is unavailable at:

Clarence Parade (from Osborne Road to Jack Cockerill Way)

Clarence Esplanade (from Hovertravel to Jack Cockerill Way)

Clarence Parade

(south side between Lennox Road and South Parade)

Auckland Road West (two bays with the junction of Clarence Parade)

Avenue De Caen

Duisburg Way

Jack Cockerill Way

Pembroke Road (north side)

Victoria Avenue Museum Road (south side)

Most parking will be available again on 6am Thursday 6 June, and any remaining restrictions will be lifted by 6am on Friday 7 June when event infrastructure is removed. Some bus routes in the area will be diverted and some stops will be suspended during this time, but you can still take the bus from stops on Osborne Road, Clarence Pier, Pier Road, and Southsea Terrace. Check bus stops or bus operator's social media for details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the run up to the event, there will be reduced capacity for parking in the D-Day Car Park from 8am on Wednesday 29 May. The car park will be closed from 10pm on Sunday 2 June until Saturday 8 June.

Southsea Common Car Park and Seafront The Esplanade Car Park will be closed from 8am on Monday 3 June 2024 until 6am on Thursday 6 June. A section of Pyramids Car Park will also be unavailable from 8am on Wednesday 5 June. Any vehicles remaining within the closed car parks will be subject to removal under the instruction from Hampshire Police and would receive a Penalty Charge Notice.

Where can I park?

The organisers of the June 5 event have advised people travelling to Portsmouth to do so by train. The official advice for ticketholders states: “There is limited parking near the seafront and no event parking except for ticket holders with blue badges. Park and Ride buses for the event will depart every 15 minutes and buses will return at regular intervals.” Portsmouth’s Park and Ride Service is located on the M275, at Junction 1, and you can find more information available here.

A shuttle bus will also be in place between Portsmouth and Southsea railway station and the event bus stop, a short walk to the designated audience entrance at Southsea Common - which will be signposted. . The Canoe Lake Car Park will also remain open during the event and is roughly 25 minutes away on foot. It is also accessible by bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparations are underway for the D-Day Commemorations on Southsea Common

Portsmouth D-Day road closures

In preparation for the event and during it, some roads will need to be closed “to build infrastructure and for security reasons.” The following roads will be closed with no vehicle access, except for emergency services:

Clarence Parade (from Osborne Rd to Jack Cockerill Way)

Clarence Esplanade

Avenue De Caen

Duisburg Way

Jack Cockerill Way

During the day, some sections will be closed from 8am to 8pm on Sunday 2 June, Monday 3 June and Tuesday 4 June All roads closed from 11.59pm on Tuesday 4 June to 6am on Thursday 6 June.

A statement from the council, sent to local residents via post, said: “The planned restrictions and closures are intended to ensure everyone's safety. There may be a need to implement additional short-notice restrictions and/or closures in the vicinity in response to a spontaneous incident on the day. This is considered very unlikely, and any extra measures would only be activated for safety and security purposes. Traffic diversion signs will be in place at all locations, and roads will be opened when it is safe to do so.

“We apologise for any disruption caused during this nationally important event and we are working with the event organisers, the Ministry of Defence, to minimise any disruption wherever possible.”