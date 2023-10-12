Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cooler weather will sweep across the UK towards the end of this week and daytime temperatures could plummet up to 10 C colder than earlier in the week. The forecaster also predicts “the first widespread overnight frost of the season” in parts of the country over the weekend.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Portsmouth this Sunday is likely to remain dry but temperatures will fall sharply compared with unseasonably warm start to October we have enjoyed so far.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A "cold snap" is expected this weekend with the season's first frost on its way. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temperature will peak at 12 degrees celcius and drop as low as 7 degrees on Sunday, October 15 – the day of the Great South Run.

As runners gather for the start of the race at 7am, the forecaster predicts that it will be 8 degrees celcius.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible.