Hampshire weather: "Cold snap" forecast by Met Offices as temperatures set to fall and frost expected
Cooler weather will sweep across the UK towards the end of this week and daytime temperatures could plummet up to 10 C colder than earlier in the week. The forecaster also predicts “the first widespread overnight frost of the season” in parts of the country over the weekend.
According to the Met Office, the weather in Portsmouth this Sunday is likely to remain dry but temperatures will fall sharply compared with unseasonably warm start to October we have enjoyed so far.
The temperature will peak at 12 degrees celcius and drop as low as 7 degrees on Sunday, October 15 – the day of the Great South Run.
As runners gather for the start of the race at 7am, the forecaster predicts that it will be 8 degrees celcius.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible.
“With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled, and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places. Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times.”