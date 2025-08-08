Harbour Vet Hospital relocates to 'fantastic' purpose-built site with state-of-the-art kit as part of major investment
Harbour Veterinary Hospital, originally located in North End, has relocated to a new purpose-built 7,235 square foot building, in Anchorage Retail Park.
The new location will house a new CT scanner, dental suite, digital x-ray facilities, in-house laboratory and isolation ward, as well as six consulting rooms and two operating theatres.
Spanning one level, the major investment will allow the vet hospital to increase its patient intake.
Kim Howe, practice director at Harbour Veterinary Hospital, said: “Our group has six sites in the Portsmouth area. Within the last two years three of them have been relocated to a fantastic new purpose-built building.
“It is a huge investment and demonstrates our continued commitment to clients and their animals living in the area.”
The hospital will also have a spacious reception area with separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, in addition to separate dog and cat hospital wards. New walk-in kennels are also being built for larger dog breeds alongside a purpose-built dog exercise area.
Kim added: “These new sites have a superb range of facilities, meaning our team of clinicians will be able to perform their best work. It will mean that we will be able to look after many patients right here.
“It will enable us to grow the number of patients we see. And it will mean we can give the best care to local pets across the city.”
