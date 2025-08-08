'Sweet' puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned in shoebox in city graveyard

Four adorable puppies, which were found abandoned in a graveyard, are now thriving after being taken in by the RSPCA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of June, the four-day-old male puppies were discovered in a shoebox in a Portsmouth graveyard.

Four puppies, which were found in a shoebox in a graveyard, are thriving after being taken in by the RSPCA Stubbington Ark. | RSPCA

The team at the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark jumped into action, taking the puppies in and working round the clock to care for the litter - and they have now provided an update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Stubbington Ark said: “Their walking is still quite clumsy but they are getting better by the day. All four boys spend their days, eating, napping or playing with each other or their toys.”

Today (August 8), the rescue centre has announced that all four pups are now on the website ready for adoption. Any applications will be processed next week, once the puppies are eight weeks.

The website says: “Let us introduce you to the Cemetery puppies. These sweet boys have not had the best start to life after being found at four days old in a shoe box in a Cemetery. These puppies have been hand raised by our wonderful team of staff and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four puppies, which were found in a shoebox in a graveyard, are thriving after being taken in by the RSPCA Stubbington Ark. | RSPCA

“Due to a traumatic start in life and being raised without a mum, these boys can be quite nervous of new situations.

“We are looking for dedicated adopters who are prepared to put in the time and effort it takes when raising a puppy but who are also sensitive to the fact that they can be a little nervous. Ideally adopters will have experience with larger breed dogs.”