'Sweet' puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned in shoebox in city graveyard
At the end of June, the four-day-old male puppies were discovered in a shoebox in a Portsmouth graveyard.
The team at the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark jumped into action, taking the puppies in and working round the clock to care for the litter - and they have now provided an update.
Gravy, Bones, Draco and Malfoy have all gone off to foster homes where they have moved to solid foods and have started walking.
A spokesperson for the Stubbington Ark said: “Their walking is still quite clumsy but they are getting better by the day. All four boys spend their days, eating, napping or playing with each other or their toys.”
Today (August 8), the rescue centre has announced that all four pups are now on the website ready for adoption. Any applications will be processed next week, once the puppies are eight weeks.
The website says: “Let us introduce you to the Cemetery puppies. These sweet boys have not had the best start to life after being found at four days old in a shoe box in a Cemetery. These puppies have been hand raised by our wonderful team of staff and volunteers.
“Due to a traumatic start in life and being raised without a mum, these boys can be quite nervous of new situations.
“We are looking for dedicated adopters who are prepared to put in the time and effort it takes when raising a puppy but who are also sensitive to the fact that they can be a little nervous. Ideally adopters will have experience with larger breed dogs.”
