Harvey Jay Dodgson kick-start proceedings on the closing day of Victorious Festival with a fantastic set - pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 13:14 BST

Portsmouth band Harvey Jay Dodgson kick-started proceedings on the closing day of Victorious Festival with a fantastic set.

The alternative/Indie band were last year’s Road to Victorious winners and their fans gave them a huge welcome on the Common Stage this afternoon (Sunday, August 24).

See pictures from there set below - by Marcin Jedrysiak

For more Victorious highlights see our blog

Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Pictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Pictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

