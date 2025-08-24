The alternative/Indie band were last year’s Road to Victorious winners and their fans gave them a huge welcome on the Common Stage this afternoon (Sunday, August 24).
See pictures from there set below - by Marcin Jedrysiak
Portsmouth band Harvey Jay Dodgson kick-started proceedings on the closing day of Victorious Festival with a fantastic set.
