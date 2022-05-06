Havant and Emsworth firefighters extinguish shed fire which spread to eaves of two properties

Fire crews from Havant and Emsworth arrived at the scene with breathing apparatus and two hose jets.

The incident happened earlier today at the back garden of a property at Glenleigh Park in Havant.

About 10 firefighters attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire engine stock pic .

A spokesperson from Havant Fire Station said: ‘When we arrived the shed was well alight and it spread to the eaves of both properties and damaged some of the window frames. With our quick actions we stopped it spreading to the property

‘Because we got water on it quickly that reduced the amount it damaged the property. There was no one injured and no one was in the property.’

Crew say they were called out at 4.45pm and were there for two hours to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.