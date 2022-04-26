Havant fire crews call for caution after fence fire is sparked by garden bonfire

A crew from Havant Fire Station were dispatched to the fire in Park House Farm Way at 8.30pm this evening.
Read More
Several panels of fencing were ‘well alight’ by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, according to crew manager Jonathan Bennett.
The firefighter said: ‘It was just from a bonfire in the garden.
‘Residents should always check how things could catch alight when having a bonfire.’
No one was injured and no property aside from the fencing was damaged by the blaze, which was extinguished within half an hour, according to crew manager Bennett.