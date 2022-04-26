Havant fire crews call for caution after fence fire is sparked by garden bonfire

A crew from Havant Fire Station were dispatched to the fire in Park House Farm Way at 8.30pm this evening.

Several panels of fencing were ‘well alight’ by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, according to crew manager Jonathan Bennett.

Firefighters have been scrambled to a fire in a garden in Havant.

The firefighter said: ‘It was just from a bonfire in the garden.

‘Residents should always check how things could catch alight when having a bonfire.’