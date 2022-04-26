Havant fire crews call for caution after fence fire is sparked by garden bonfire

FIRE crews have been scrambled to a garden fence caught alight by a resident’s bonfire.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:54 pm

A crew from Havant Fire Station were dispatched to the fire in Park House Farm Way at 8.30pm this evening.

Read More

Read More
Southsea car crash sees car wedged between garden wall and electrical box as dri...

Several panels of fencing were ‘well alight’ by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, according to crew manager Jonathan Bennett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters have been scrambled to a fire in a garden in Havant.

The firefighter said: ‘It was just from a bonfire in the garden.

Residents should always check how things could catch alight when having a bonfire.’

No one was injured and no property aside from the fencing was damaged by the blaze, which was extinguished within half an hour, according to crew manager Bennett.

HavantResidents