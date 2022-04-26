Police, fire crews, and an ambulance were called to Kings Road, Southsea, at about 4pm on Sunday.

It followed a road traffic collision involving two cars, with one of the cars leaving the road and hitting a BT exchange box, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services remained at the scene while the car was recovered.

A resident who passed the scene said: ‘The reason I took the photos was because it was the oddest of sights.

‘The car was wedged between the wall and the electrical box. How it got there I have no idea. I couldn’t see any tyre tracks.

‘Parallel parking had that area pretty much cut off.’

A spokesman from the fire service added: ‘Firefighters made the scene safe and provided immediate emergency care to one driver before handing her into the care of ambulance colleagues.’

Paramedics attended to a driver involved in the two-car incident.

South Central Ambulance Service was contacted for further information about the injured driver.