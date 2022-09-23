Havant firefighters climb through first floor flat window so woman can be treated by paramedics
FIREFIGHTERS climbed through a first floor window so paramedics can reach a woman needing help.
Dan French, of Havant Fire Station, said medical personnel could not reach the patient – who called an ambulance this morning – as her upstairs flat was locked.
Mr French, who responded to the call at 5am, said: ‘We went through the fire floor window into the hallway, knocked loudly, and she opened the front door.
‘We then passed her over to the ambulance service.’
The stop message was given at 5.15am.