Dan French, of Havant Fire Station, said medical personnel could not reach the patient – who called an ambulance this morning – as her upstairs flat was locked.

Mr French, who responded to the call at 5am, said: ‘We went through the fire floor window into the hallway, knocked loudly, and she opened the front door.

Firefighters climbed through a first floor window to reach the woman needing medical assistance at a flat in Wakefords Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘We then passed her over to the ambulance service.’