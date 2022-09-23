News you can trust since 1877
Havant firefighters climb through first floor flat window so woman can be treated by paramedics

FIREFIGHTERS climbed through a first floor window so paramedics can reach a woman needing help.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:57 am
Dan French, of Havant Fire Station, said medical personnel could not reach the patient – who called an ambulance this morning – as her upstairs flat was locked.

Mr French, who responded to the call at 5am, said: ‘We went through the fire floor window into the hallway, knocked loudly, and she opened the front door.

Firefighters climbed through a first floor window to reach the woman needing medical assistance at a flat in Wakefords Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘We then passed her over to the ambulance service.’

The stop message was given at 5.15am.

