Crews from Portchester, Fareham and Cosham were deployed to a property in White Hart Lane on Tuesday evening.

Emergency personnel arrived at 9.10pm to see flames and smoke billowing from the two-story building.

The aftermath of a severe house fire in White Hart Lane, Portchester, taken on September 22. A HIWFRS spokesman said the fire was 'well alight' and the ground floor lounge was 'destroyed'. Picture: Rob Cusack.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Upon arrival firefighters found the building well-alight with smoke issuing and the aerial ladder from Southsea was called to the scene.

‘Two casualties were initially treated by HIWFRS before being passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

‘Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

‘The ground-floor fire destroyed the lounge with the whole property suffering both fire and smoke damage.’

It is not known what caused the blaze.

Firefighters conducted safety visits to neighbours, and the stop message was given at 11.56pm.