Havant man taken to QA Hospital after fire in first-floor flat

Fire crews from Havant, Cosham and Portchester were deployed at 6.55pm today after a call from a next-door neighbour who heard a smoke alarm go off and smelled smoke from the address in Rowan Road.

The resident of the flat, believed to be in his 50s, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham by an ambulance.

Four firefighters fitted with breathing apparatus rescued the man from the flat on arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Richard Ponter 132217f

The fire was then put out using a water jet hose and crews returned to their stations at around 10pm.

Other residents in the building were evacuated until it was safe for them to return.

One neighbour was reported to suffer slight smoke inhalation and was checked over by paramedics on the scene.

Watch manager at Havant Fire Station, Ben Holt, said the fire was thought to be caused by a cigarette.

He said: ‘Following this incident I would remind everyone to check their smoke alarms at home.

‘Without the alarm we wouldn’t have been alerted today and the outcome could have been very different.’

The South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron