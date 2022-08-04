Gwen Rickman was airlifted to University Hospital Southampton in July last year after being freed from a wreckage where she suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 63-year-old of Havant was driving along the motorway northbound near Winchester to visit her son on a rainy day, when she moved into the inside lane while passing a lorry.

In doing so she drove over a large pool of surface water causing her to aquaplane off the side of the road and slide 20 feet down an embankment.

Gwen Rickman.

Gwen suffered a fracture to her pelvis and fifth metacarpal, broke her eighth rib, and cracked two others, punctured a lung and had an open fracture to her right humerus – the upper arm bone..

Next month, Gwen will attempt a 5k night-time fun run, Dash in the Dark, organised by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to thank crews for saving her life.

Following the horrifying ordeal, Gwen spent three days in intensive care and stayed in hospital for a further three and a half weeks.

Gwen's car after the horror crash.

Gwen and her family will be leading the charity’s run, proudly sporting runner number one.

She said: ‘Without the air ambulance, I wouldn't be alive today. I feel honoured to be here; I’m a very lucky lady. I never thought I would need them. ‘Hopefully I won’t need them again, but you never know.

‘If I can raise money to help keep them flying, then I will. We are all so grateful to them for keeping me alive. I will never be able to thank them enough.’

Gwen, along with her family and friends will take part in the Dash in the Dark event at Southampton Common on September 24.

People taking part in the Dash in the Dark event run by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

The warm-up will start at 7pm, with the 5km dash starting at 7.15pm, as darkness falls.

The route is softly lit and paved throughout, though head torches are essential.

Participants will receive a free Dash in the Dark T-shirt and a glow in the dark medal at the finish line.