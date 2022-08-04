Veteran Tony Ryan achieved the feat while taking part in the 10-year anniversary of the Gosport Golden Mile in June.

But Tony - renowned for charity runs wearing a monkey suit or a Help for Heroes bear costume - missed out on having it registered by Guinness World Records as it would have cost around £2,000 for them to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Ryan with the Absolute 545 RunClub.

Tony’s time of 12 minutes 28 seconds - beating the world record of an American airman who managed just 12 minutes 46 seconds - was still an official time, though, with it chip-timed. The event was also managed by Nice Work and supported by Absolute 545 RunClub.

Now the running club has pulled together to show their appreciation of Tony’s efforts in the mile dash west from Gosport Lifeboat Station, Stokes Bay, by handing their distinguished member a trophy on Wednesday evening.

Royal Navy veteran Nick Carter, 61, who started the Golden Mile run and Absolute 545 RunClub, said: ‘It’s pretty special what Tony has achieved. It’s hard enough as it is to do the run but with a backpack on and to do it in a record time deserves a trophy.

‘Next year we will hopefully fundraise to get enough money to get Guinness along especially as Tony’s knees are playing up and we don’t know how long he will be able to keep doing it.

Tony Ryan with the Absolute 545 RunClub

‘He deserves the recognition because he’s always running for charity, often in a monkey outfit or Help for Heroes bear suit.

‘Tony knew he could cover the mile in record time but wanted it officially recorded. It was the 10th anniversary of the Golden Mile so a good reason for him to do it. We feel very proud.’

Tony was handed the trophy in front of members of the running club before their run at Fallen Acorn Brewery in Gosport.

SEE ALSO: Hunt for speed riders

The trophy and medal handed to Tony Ryan

The club has around 500 social members who run on a Sunday and religiously every Wednesday at 5.45pm - hence the name Absolute 545.