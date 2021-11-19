Havant police to board up property over concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour

The Havant Neighbourhood Policing Team, working with a housing association in the area, have secured a closure order for an address in Rowan Road.

It means that nobody will be allowed to enter or remain at the address for three months from December 2.

Anyone doing so will be committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

Police will board-up and secure the property once the order comes into effect.

Hampshire Constabulary applied for the order to address concerns around suspected drugs activity and anti-social behaviour, according to PC Andrew Cullen.

The officer said: ‘We’ve taken this step having received a number of reports in recent months about anti-social behaviour and suspected drugs activity at the address.

‘The activities of those living and visiting this address have had an enormous impact on the local community which is why we worked in partnership with the relevant housing association to take action.

‘We would like to thank the local community for their help and patience while we worked with partners to gather the evidence needed to secure this order.

‘These types of closures are never simple as it ultimately means someone is moved out of their home, however support will always be afforded to those that seek it and look to change their behaviours.’

Anyone concerned about anti-social and criminal behaviour where they live should contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website.

Complaints surrounding neighbours should be directed at an area’s housing officer, while noise complaints should be handled by the respective council.

