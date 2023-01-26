Havant Rotary to host quiz to raise funds and awareness for a new food bank project

The Rotary Club of Havant will host a quiz night on Friday, March 31, to help raise funds for two causes, Feed Havant, which is due to launch next month and will support Havant’s food banks, and ShelterBox, which helps provide shelter to people in disaster zones.

The club’s annual quiz night offers a two-course hot meal and entertainment for £15 at Hayling Island Community Centre at 6.45pm, for a 7pm start.

Organiser of this year’s quiz, Colin Hunt, said: ‘The quiz is a lovely fun evening for all and will provide much needed support for two good causes.’

The Rotary Club of Havant is hosting it's annual family-friendly quiz night to help raise money for food banks in the local community and disaster relief charity, ShelterBox.

Over the last 20 years, thousands of pounds have been raised by the club to support a range of different charities.

This year however, the club is preparing for the launch of their brand new project, Feed Havant, in February and hopes that the evening can help bring attention to the work they are doing.

Feed Havant’s aim is to increase food donations to food banks in the Havant Borough by encouraging a range of initiatives such as Take a Can to Work Day or by asking people to organise a collection on the road where they live.

Keen fundraiser Graham Smith, from Hayling Island, has been a member of the club for 20 years and says the club is keen to raise for local causes such as the food banks who are ‘hard-pressed’ for donations.

He said: ‘I’ve been involved with fundraising at the Rotary for years, it’s made up of local business people who want to try and do some good. There’s a crisis in the food banks. You’ve got about 50% more people using them which is probably going to get worse, and at the same time the food banks are probably getting about 50% less donations.

‘So what we’re trying to do is get in alongside them and help.’

‘Businesses themselves have been quite hard hit, so instead of asking for money we’re hoping to get staff to take one food item in which can be donated to food banks.

