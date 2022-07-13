Havant U3A is celebrating its 10th anniversary

The Havant group has over 250 people from the local community that get involved and monthly meetings are held at Bedhampton Community Centre where future events and trips are planned.

During a week, people part of the group have the opportunity to get involved with a range of activities, including the local history club and the walking club.

Committee member Fran McQueen Pillan joined the group after being at a loss of what to do with her time and decided to get involved with the walking club as her friend already attended.

u3a stall advertising the group

She now organises the press and public relations of the Havant group and is frequently going on days out to different places and meeting new people.

Across Portsmouth, there are multiple U3A groups, some of which have hundreds of members that take part in weekly activities.

She said: ‘It is very very good socially when people get a bit older and lose partners.

u3a at Bedhampton Summer Show last week

‘We are doing stuff all the time, it just depends on what you want to do.’

The Havant U3A is celebrating 10 years of helping people in the local community and is hosting a party at the United Reformed Church, which is where they had their very first launch meeting.

The festivities will commence at 2pm and last until 4pm on Thursday, July 14, where there will be a packed two hours of music, food and poems to commemorate the last ten years of deviation to make people's lives full of fun.

Fran said: ‘For me personally it has been something to do.

‘It really gives me stuff to think about.’

To mark the anniversary the group have also raised a remarkable £270 which is funding 27 trees which will be planted in Stansted Park this autumn.

They are all overjoyed at the success of their fundraising attempts as they are a small group compared to the others in and around Portsmouth.