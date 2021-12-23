Havant & Waterlooville youth player Harry Marsh, 15, was told the devastating news he will have to wait two years for his knee ligament injury to be operated on under the NHS.

The under-16 Hawks player was dealt the blow recently after just being told the good news that he was being selected for the academy side next September.

Havant & Waterlooville youth player Harry Marsh

But Harry’s dad Steve, who is coach for the under-16 Hawks side, then decided to pay for the operation privately after the forward has been in ‘a lot of pain’ and on crutches since the injury five weeks ago playing for the school.

After hearing about Harry’s plight through another coach, the club stepped in and decided to raise funds towards the operation.

Katie Chandler, sales and events manager at the club, has launched a Go Fund Me fundraiser that has already raised £750.

She said: ‘We are a community club that looks out for our own and took it upon ourselves to raise money for Harry.

‘The operation is as much for his mental health as it is to get him back on the pitch. His life is football. To be told there was a two-year wait to have the operation on the NHS was a big blow.

‘The operation and consultation costs will come to around £6,000 so we want to raise as much as we can to help. Everyone has been so generous already. Even before we posted the fundraiser on social media more than £500 had been raised.’

Steve said he initially refused any support after feeling ‘uncomfortable’ when the club approached him after hearing about Harry’s injury but praised the support of the club.

He told The News: ‘Kate said “we are a family club and we want to show our support”. What they have done shows they support the grassroots teams and treat them with the same importance as the first-team.

‘As a coach and a dad it is great to see as a lot of other clubs would not lend a hand like this. They have been absolutely phenomenal.

‘The club has gone way over and above with its support. The academy coach told Harry not to worry and that his place was safe, he’s been invited to watch first-team games and and the Christmas party.

‘The inclusion of the club has really helped keep his spirits up.’

Speaking of the injury, Steve said: ‘Every day Harry’s in a lot of pain and is either hopping around the house or is on crutches. His knee has locked and he can’t straighten it after he had a bucket tear in a ligament.

‘We were told the operation could take two years on the NHS due to the pressures they are under – which we understand – so decided to have it done privately. We did it for his overall health before that of playing football.’

Harry is due to have the operation todayTHURSDEC23 and has been told he will be out for between three to six months before he can start his road to recovery

Katie added: ‘We do whatever we can to help anyone with problems. We just want to help and get behind one of our players.

‘These days it means so much for boys growing up to follow the path of players from their local clubs. The whole point of the academy is to push people through and give them a chance, which is what we want for Harry.’

The club is also hosting a fundraiser at the club on January 30.

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/hawks-community-help-for-harry

