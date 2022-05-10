Eden Rainbow-Cooper, from Havant, is an award-winning athlete who has competed in wheelchair racing events internationally.

The 20-year-old came second in the London Vitality 10k wheelchair event earlier this month, and two weeks ago won the Schnneider Electric Marathon De Paris for Disabled Participants – the first marathon she’d ever done.

But on June 25, Eden will attempt a Spinnaker Tower abseil with an aim to raise £500 for The Elizabeth Foundation at Cosham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eden Rainbow-Cooper with Jenny Archer.

After Eden visited the children’s centre, which helps children living with deafness, to find a way to support the organisation with deputy chief executive, Karen Vaughan - she knew this was what she wanted to do.

Eden lives with Sacral Agenises, a condition which limits muscle growth below the knee, and says she is ‘very excited’ for a new challenge.

She trains about three times a week as part of a team called the Weir Archer Academy founded by British Paralympic wheelchair athlete David Weir, a six-time gold medallist at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games and Jenny Archer MBE.

She said: ‘I’ve done a few charity events. I’ve never done an abseil. I've never dealt with any heights so I don't think I'm scared of them but you never know.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper competing.

‘I'm lucky enough that I can bear weight on my legs and walk a bit but it definitely will be a much bigger challenge for me. It's something I'm not really used to doing. I'm used to doing sports and doing sports sat down.

‘It will be more of taking it easy and just seeing how it goes, but I think it will be a really great experience.’

Eden will take on the abseil alongside one of the directors of Orbital Resourcing, Mark Chambers.

So far, they have raised £230 for The Elizabeth Foundation, which is the UK's largest single provider of education services for babies and preschool children with deafness.

Eden aims to top that and reach a target of £500 on the fundraising website Just Giving.