This is why Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth will be lit up blue and orange for the next 2 weeks

To mark Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from May 9 to 22, the colours of Foster Portsmouth will adorn the city landmark for the first time, while a flag will fly outside the council’s civic offices in Guildhall Square.

And to boost interest in fostering a drop-in foster carer recruitment event will be held at the tower on the evening of May 18.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council’s children boss, encouraged people to come along.

Spinnaker Tower will be lit up blue and organge for the colours of Foster Portsmouth

She said: ‘It has never been more important to take that next step in your fostering journey if you've ever considered becoming a foster carer. We need more foster carers to join our dedicated fostering community to care for children and young people who find themselves in need in Portsmouth, particularly for teenagers, siblings and unaccompanied refugee minors arriving in our city, though we'd love to hear from anyone who can offer a loving home to vulnerable children or young people.’

The recruitment event at Spinnaker Tower will enable people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to talk directly to existing foster carers and to hear first-hand the difference they could make to a child or young person's life.

Experienced foster carer, Jo Austin, added: ‘I have provided short term, respite and emergency foster care for children, sibling groups, teenagers with autism, and five mothers with their babies. They were all challenging yet rewarding in their own unique ways. Seeing children learning to heal and form healthy, loving attachments and relationships is the most rewarding part of fostering for me.

"If the time is right for you then go for it. You have nothing to lose but very much to gain. My life has been so much more enriched and colourful for all the experiences I’ve had with fostering for Foster Portsmouth.’

The event on May 18 is free and people do not need to book – they can drop-in between 7.30pm and 9.30pm. Refreshments will be available.