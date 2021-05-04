Q Shillingford MBE giving one to one instruction. Picture: Zoe Box

Junior boxers aged between five and 17 years old resumed their training at community-based boxing club The Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy from April 21.

The academy has now been accepted as a registered charity, and the new charity trustees were greeted by founders and coaches Mark Coates and Knox White at a refresher training and update session.

Knox set out the academy’s aims for the coming year, which will focus on mitigation of the effects of lockdown on young boxers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knox White leading the morning session outlining the future direction and growth of the boxing academy. Picture: Zoe Box

Following Knox, sergeant Stuart Grover, anti social behaviour police officer for Havant and a coach at the academy, outlined current anti social behaviour programmes developed by the police and how the academy can provide positive support.

Coaches were then put through a two hour programme of refresher training by Q Shillingford MBE, England boxing coach educator and UK coaching ambassador.

The new Cafe in the Park at the Hayling Community Centre provided pre-ordered light refreshments, a service that is now available for those holding events at the community centre and in the park.

Based at the community centre, Heart of Hayling runs quality non-contact and semi-contact boxing coaching to all age groups and ability levels in a fun, friendly and safe environment that is accessible to the whole community.

The academy runs several sessions for young boxers, but due to Covid restrictions the adult women’s session cannot be recommenced until late May 2021.