From left: WAVE trustees Lin Green, Jo Thomas, Bob Thornby, and Issy Scott, Tournerbury Golf Centre owners Sue Phillips and Graham Phillips, and festival volunteer organisers Karen Lunnon, Neil Lunnon

WAVE, a charity which works to support young people in the area, will hold a music festival at Tournerbury Golf Centre on July 3 from 11am to 9pm.

The event will be based on the driving range as the owners of the golf centre are closing the course for the day.

Activities on offer will include zorbing, face painting, green screen photography, and a bouncy castle, as well as live music all day from local musicians.

The concession stand will feature food, sweets, and a mocktail bar, and there will also be an ice cream van.

Jo Thomas, WAVE trustee, said: ‘We are really excited to get the summer started with this local festival, a lot of hard work and time has gone into organising what we hope will be a fantastic day for all the family.

‘The event is free for anyone under 18, we have a jam-packed schedule of activities, and music.

‘Please support this initiative, get your tickets online and join us on Saturday, July 3.’

Some events may change due to Covid restrictions and organisers will adjust plans depending on latest government guidelines.

Bags will be search prior to entrance to the festival.

Food, drink, and drugs are not permitted on site and will be confiscated on entrance, but sealed water bottles will be permitted.

Under 18s go free and adult entry is £6.

Find out more by visiting the website at wavehayling.co.uk.

