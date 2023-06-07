Hayling Island collision: This is why Havant Road was closed for over two hours yesterday afternoon
The major Hayling Island road was closed for over two hours yesterday afternoon (June 7) whilst emergency services were on the scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles.
A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs – he has since been released but he remains under investigation.
A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called just after 2pm yesterday, 6 June, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island.
‘The collision was between a white Ford Focus and a blue Volkswagen EOS.
‘A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
‘A 48-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.
‘Anyone with information can call 101 with reference 44230223814. We would also like to thank people for their patience as we dealt with this incident and conducted our initial enquiries.’