The major Hayling Island road was closed for over two hours yesterday afternoon (June 7) whilst emergency services were on the scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles.

A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs – he has since been released but he remains under investigation.

Emergency services attended a serious collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island, yesterday.

A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called just after 2pm yesterday, 6 June, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island.

‘The collision was between a white Ford Focus and a blue Volkswagen EOS.

‘A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘A 48-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.