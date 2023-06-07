News you can trust since 1877
Hayling Island collision: This is why Havant Road was closed for over two hours yesterday afternoon

A man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a serious collision in Havant Road.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

The major Hayling Island road was closed for over two hours yesterday afternoon (June 7) whilst emergency services were on the scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles.

The closure resulted in heavy congestion and delays of up to 25 minutes.

A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs – he has since been released but he remains under investigation.

Emergency services attended a serious collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island, yesterday.Emergency services attended a serious collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island, yesterday.
A spokesperson from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called just after 2pm yesterday, 6 June, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Havant Road, Hayling Island.

‘The collision was between a white Ford Focus and a blue Volkswagen EOS.

‘A 70-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘A 48-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

‘Anyone with information can call 101 with reference 44230223814. We would also like to thank people for their patience as we dealt with this incident and conducted our initial enquiries.’

If you have any information regarding the collision or have dash cam footage capturing the incident, get in contact with the police via the website. Alternatively, call 101 with the reference number 44230223814 to report anything.

