It has established a 10-week service that will be available from January 19, where families can access a free meal each week.

The Meet, Eat and Heat service will be providing a warm, friendly atmosphere where families feeling the pinch can come and enjoy a two-course meal for free, every Thursday.

From left, volunteers Lyn Saunders and Tony Jevon, centre manager Iona Harkness and volunteer Jean Jevon Picture: Sarah Standing (161222-7627)

The idea behind the initiative is to help families save some money on food and bills each week, whilst also giving them an outlet to connect with other people that are equally struggling with the soaring cost of basic necessities.

Tania Jones, Pantry outreach co-ordinator manager, said: ‘I run the community pantry, and there has been a great increase people needing food support, and the cost of energy bills has hit everyone hard. We just thought we would like to offer a mid week meal, which will be one meal in the week where families don’t have to worry about finding that food and they can come and sit in the warm and have some nice food.

‘The pantries have seen an increase, we have seen nearly 500 families come in to top up on food.

The Hayling Island Community Centre is hosting a ten week project that is offering families the opportunity to meet up and enjoy one free meal a week. The scheme will start in January and is set to help people experiencing the cost of living crisis. Pictured is: (second left) Iona Harkness, centre manager, with (l-r) volunteers Lyn Saunders, Jean and Tony Jevon. Picture: Sarah Standing (161222-7635)

‘It has had a massive effect on a lot of families. A lot of them were just about managing, but are now feeling the effect and it is impacting a lot of families and I think if you’re in a position where you can help, you should help and if you’re in a position where you need help, come and get help, we are in a community that can help. The community centre is at the heart of the island and we have been around for 40 years, so it is about keeping the community together.’

