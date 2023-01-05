Hayling Island Community Centre welcomes a new scheme to support families amid the cost of living crisis.
THE Hayling Island Community Centre is set to launch a new scheme to support families amid the cost of living crisis.
It has established a 10-week service that will be available from January 19, where families can access a free meal each week.
The Meet, Eat and Heat service will be providing a warm, friendly atmosphere where families feeling the pinch can come and enjoy a two-course meal for free, every Thursday.
The idea behind the initiative is to help families save some money on food and bills each week, whilst also giving them an outlet to connect with other people that are equally struggling with the soaring cost of basic necessities.
Tania Jones, Pantry outreach co-ordinator manager, said: ‘I run the community pantry, and there has been a great increase people needing food support, and the cost of energy bills has hit everyone hard. We just thought we would like to offer a mid week meal, which will be one meal in the week where families don’t have to worry about finding that food and they can come and sit in the warm and have some nice food.
‘The pantries have seen an increase, we have seen nearly 500 families come in to top up on food.
‘It has had a massive effect on a lot of families. A lot of them were just about managing, but are now feeling the effect and it is impacting a lot of families and I think if you’re in a position where you can help, you should help and if you’re in a position where you need help, come and get help, we are in a community that can help. The community centre is at the heart of the island and we have been around for 40 years, so it is about keeping the community together.’
Each week, the Hayling Island Community Centre will be open between 4pm and 6pm on Thursdays for the meals, and it is also open throughout the week for their new established warm hub, where everyone is welcome.