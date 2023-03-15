He was enjoying his evening in a local pub after being awarded the Vellum award last year, when someone rushed up and asked for his help after a lady had collapsed and required urgent casualty care.

He immediately took control, with the assistance of two other lifeboat crew members who were there, Calum Benham and Mark Jordan, and he carried out CPR for over 20 minutes, as well as using a defibrillator during this time.

Andrew and Calum helped save Lin's life after she collapsed in a local pub last year. Pictured: (Left to right) Lin Fisher with Andrew Ferguson (centre) and Calum Benham.

Lin Fisher, from Portsmouth, was admitted to hospital and she was able to go home a few days after the incident.

She had collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest that night due to a rare condition later diagnosed as spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), and since Andrew saved her life she has been trying to raise awareness SCAD.

She has spread the word at work and they have since offered first aid training to all staff and purchased several defibrillators, one of which is in Lin’s car at all times in case of an emergency.