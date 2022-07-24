About 1,600 revellers are believed to have joined in with the action at mental health charity Wave’s latest bonanza, at the Tournerbury Golf Centre on Saturday.
The day-long festival was all in aid of raising cash to fund the charity’s new HQ at the former TSB Bank in Elm Grove, which is being done up to support children aged 10 to 16.
Festival attractions included family games, fairground rides and zorbing.
Read More
Issy Scott, founder and trustee of Wave, said hundred more people attended than they thought, raising a whopping £8,000 raised for the charity.
Issy said: ‘It’s been a huge success. We weren’t expecting so many people.
‘The money’s going to help us massively. It will help us supply that mental health support for young people but also run the building and fund activities.’