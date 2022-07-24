Wave held their now annual music festival at Tournebury Golf Centre, Hayling Island, on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of family entertainment, food and good music. Pictured: some of the revellers enjoying the Jurassic Park jeep attraction.

About 1,600 revellers are believed to have joined in with the action at mental health charity Wave’s latest bonanza, at the Tournerbury Golf Centre on Saturday.

The day-long festival was all in aid of raising cash to fund the charity’s new HQ at the former TSB Bank in Elm Grove, which is being done up to support children aged 10 to 16.

Festival attractions included family games, fairground rides and zorbing.

Families could take part in zorbing during the Wave fundraising festival on Hayling Island

Issy Scott, founder and trustee of Wave, said hundred more people attended than they thought, raising a whopping £8,000 raised for the charity.

Issy said: ‘It’s been a huge success. We weren’t expecting so many people.